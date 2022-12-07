US Markets

France's Teleperformance says probe finds no problems at Colombia unit

December 07, 2022 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French office services and call centre company Teleperformance TEPRF.PA, which has been criticised over its work practices in Colombia, said checks made by French company Bureau Veritas BVI.PA had not found any major problems with its Colombia arm.

"Nothing has led Bureau Veritas to believe that labour or human rights are not respected at Teleperformance Colombia," Teleperformance said in a statement.

Teleperformance's shares slumped in November following an article published last month by Time magazine in partnership with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, which reported harsh working conditions at its Colombia unit.

The company had since taken steps to alleviate those concerns, by meeting Colombian government officials and starting talks with the UNI Global Union on workers' rights.

