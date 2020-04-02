France's telecom regulator postpones 5G auction due to coronavirus

France's telecoms regulator Arcep said on Thursday it has postponed a 5G frequencies auction due to the coronavirus outbreak spread. Arcep also said in a statement that new date for auction would be set depending on the evolution of the health crisis.

Telecoms companies Bouygues Telecom BOUY.PA, Free Mobile ILD.PA, Orange ORAN.PA and SFR ATCA.AS have all qualified to participate the auction, the watchdog said.

