News & Insights

France's supreme court partially grants UBS appeal in major tax fraud case - source

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

November 15, 2023 — 08:02 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel and Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France's supreme court on Wednesday partially granted an appeal lodged by Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S in a major tax fraud case, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

UBS had appealed a ruling from a lower court in 2021 which had imposed a 1.8 billion euro ($1.95 billion) penalty against the bank for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes.

($1 = 0.9207 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.