France's supreme court partially grants UBS appeal in major tax fraud case - source

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France's supreme court on Wednesday partially granted an appeal lodged by Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S in a major tax fraud case, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

UBS had appealed a ruling from a lower court in 2021 which had imposed a 1.8 billion euro ($1.95 billion) penalty against the bank for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes.

($1 = 0.9207 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

