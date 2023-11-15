News & Insights

France's supreme court annuls penalties against UBS in tax evasion case - ruling

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

November 15, 2023 — 08:07 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France's supreme court on Wednesday annulled penalties of 1.8 billion euros ($1.96 billion) imposed on Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S in 2021 in a major tax fraud case.

The case will now go back to a lower court for a new decision on the penalties, the court said in its ruling.

The court partially accepted an appeal by UBS against a decision taken by a lower court in 2021, which had imposed the penalties of 1.8 billion against the bank for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes.

