France's Suez will have to start talks with Veolia-Engie chairman

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French waste and water management Suez's SEVI.PA management will have to yield and start discussions with bigger rival Veolia VIE.PA, utility Engie's ENGIE.PA chairman said on Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu also told members of parliament that the French state has approved Engie's new strategic decisions, that include the sale of financial holdings.

Engie owns almost 32% of Suez and the French state holds a 23.6% stake in Engie.

