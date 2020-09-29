France's Suez will have to start talks with Veolia-Engie chairman

French waste and water management Suez's management will have to yield and start discussions with bigger rival Veolia, utility Engie's chairman said on Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu also told members of parliament that the French state has approved Engie's new strategic decisions, that include the sale of financial holdings.

Engie owns almost 32% of Suez and the French state holds a 23.6% stake in Engie.

