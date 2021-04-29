France's Suez, on brink of Veolia deal, posts higher sales, profits

French waste and water management firm Suez on Thursday reported rising sales and core profits for the first quarter, boosted by recycling activities, as it readies for a $15 billion takeover by bigger peer Veolia.

The two companies struck a preliminary merger deal in mid-April after months of wrangling.

Suez said revenues came in at 4.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion), up 5.9% year-on-year when stripping out acquisitions and disposals and foreign exchange swings, and sales were also up on the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. ($1=0.8241 euros)

