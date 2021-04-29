France's Suez, on brink of Veolia deal, posts higher sales, profits

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French waste and water management firm Suez SEVI.PA on Thursday reported rising sales and core profits for the first quarter, boosted by recycling activities, as it readies for a $15 billion takeover by bigger peer Veolia VIE.PA.

The two companies struck a preliminary merger deal in mid-April after months of wrangling.

Suez said revenues came in at 4.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion), up 5.9% year-on-year when stripping out acquisitions and disposals and foreign exchange swings, and sales were also up on the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. ($1=0.8241 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

