France's SocGen targets return on equity over 10% in CIB from 2023

Contributors
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

French bank Societe Generale on Monday said it targeted a return on normative equity of over 10% in its global banking and investors solutions businesses from 2023.

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA on Monday said it targeted a return on normative equity of over 10% in its global banking and investors solutions businesses from 2023.

Unveiling a new roadmap for its corporate and investment banking (CIB) operations, the lender said it targeted a cost base of between 5.5 to 5.7 billion euros ($1.22 billion)in 2023 its global banking and investors solutions businesses as it presses on with savings.

Under pressure to boost profitability and capital, SocGen's chief executive Frederic Oudea has accelerated an overall revamp of businesses underway since 2018.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sarah White)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters