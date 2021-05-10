France's SocGen targets return on equity over 10% in CIB from 2023

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA on Monday said it targeted a return on normative equity of over 10% in its global banking and investors solutions businesses from 2023.

Unveiling a new roadmap for its corporate and investment banking (CIB) operations, the lender said it targeted a cost base of between 5.5 to 5.7 billion euros ($1.22 billion)in 2023 its global banking and investors solutions businesses as it presses on with savings.

Under pressure to boost profitability and capital, SocGen's chief executive Frederic Oudea has accelerated an overall revamp of businesses underway since 2018.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

