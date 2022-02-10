CAGR

France's SocGen quadruples profit, expects improved profitability

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French lender Societe Generale on Thursday reported a near quadrupling of fourth-quarter profit on lower pandemic-related charges and a rebound in retail banking and equity trading.

Adds earnings details

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale SOGN.PA on Thursday reported a near quadrupling of fourth-quarter profit on lower pandemic-related charges and a rebound in retail banking and equity trading.

France's third-largest listed bank, after BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA, also said it expected to improve profitability in the coming years.

SocGen said it expected underlying cost to income ratio - a key measure of banks' profitability - to be between 66% and 68% this year, from 67% in 2021 and 74.6% in 2020.

Beyond 2022, the ratio will decline year after year, the bank said.

"The group is entering 2022 with confidence", SocGen Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea said in a statement.

The bank's quarterly net income jumped to 1.79 billion euros ($2.05 billion) from 470 million euros a year ago, with a cost of risk, reflecting provisions against bad loans, down by 87.5%.

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Shailesh Kuber)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-80981237;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More