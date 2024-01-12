France's Senalia sees 2023/24 grain exports stir after slow start

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Senalia, which operates France's biggest grain export terminal, said on Friday that its cereal shipments from Rouen port were picking up after a disappointing start to the season marked by stiff competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.

Cooperative-owned Senalia loaded 1.67 million metric tons of cereals between July and December, the first half of the 2023/24 season, down nearly a third from 2.43 million over the same period in 2022/23, it said during a presentation.

However, activity was expected to accelerate in the second half of this season to bring full-year cereal loadings to around 4 million tons, close to last season's 4.1 million tons, Gilles Kindelberger, Senalia's chief executive, later told reporters.

"We've lacked competitiveness since the start of the season," he said, adding that "grain is starting to flow."

A sharp drop in French prices BL2c1 and the need for farmers and grain handlers to offload some supplies were boosting export activity, he said.

Port data compiled by LSEG has shown an upturn in loadings since last month, with large volumes being shipped to China and new loadings for Algeria and Morocco. GRAIN/SHP/FR

Morocco, which has become the biggest wheat export outlet for the European Union as Algeria has turned more towards Russian wheat, was expected to be the main destination for wheat loaded by Senalia this season, Kindelberger said.

Senalia's wheat volumes for China will be curbed by the decision of one trading firm to switch shipments from Rouen to a deep-water port, though in return the merchant would load equivalent volumes for Morocco via Senalia's terminal, he added.

Regarding market talk that some wheat shipments for China have been postponed, Kindelberger said it appeared that some deals initially due for loading in February-March had been pushed back.

Disruption to shipping in the Red Sea due to attacks by Yemen's Houthi forces was a concern for the grain trade but was not having an impact so far on Senalia, except for small volumes of barley shipped in containers to China affected by tensions in container shipping, he said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and David Gregorio)

