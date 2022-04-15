SCOR

France's Scor sees high double-digit Q1 charge from claims related to Ukraine conflict

Juliette Portala Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Scor said on Friday it expected to book a first-quarter charge in the high double-digit million euros range for potential claims related to the conflict in Ukraine.

The claims were across its treaty reinsurance and specialty insurance businesses, the French reinsurer said.

SCOR PO, its subsidiary in Russia, had stopped underwriting new business, it added in a statement.

