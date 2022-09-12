SCHN

France's Schneider nearing deal to buy remaining Aveva shares for $4.1 bln -Sky News

Contributor
Shivani Tanna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Sept 12 (Reuters) - French industrial group Schneider Electric SCHN.PA is nearing a deal to take full control of British software company Aveva Group Plc AVV.L for about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.1 billion), Sky News reported on Monday.

The boards of both companies are discussing a price of more than 30 pounds a share for Schneider to acquire the roughly 40% of Aveva it doesn't already own, valuing the British company at about 9 billion pounds, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3Bz3BOt)

Aveva declined to comment, while Schneider did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.8549 pounds)

