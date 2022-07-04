SCHN

France's Schneider Electric to sell Russia unit to local management

France's Schneider Electric SE on Monday said it has agreed to sell its Russian unit to the local leadership team, joining a wave of major companies to divest of their Russian businesses after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Schneider Electric said it expected to write off up to 300 million euros ($312.9 million) in terms of the company's net book value as a result of the divestment.

Last week, Michelin MICP.PA said it planned to hand over its Russian activities to a new entity under local management by the end of the year while rival Nokian Tyres PLC TYRES.HE also said it would quit Russia.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

($1 = 0.9587 euros)

