France's Schneider Electric to sell Russia unit to local management

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric SE SCHN.PA on Monday said it has agreed to sell its Russian unit to the local leadership team, joining a wave of major companies to divest of their Russian businesses after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Schneider Electric said it expected to write off up to 300 million euros ($312.9 million) in terms of the company's net book value as a result of the divestment.

Last week, Michelin MICP.PA said it planned to hand over its Russian activities to a new entity under local management by the end of the year while rival Nokian Tyres PLC TYRES.HE also said it would quit Russia.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

