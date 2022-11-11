France's Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 bln

Nov 11 (Reuters) - French industrial group Schneider Electric SCHN.PA has increased its offer for Aveva AVV.L to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday.

($1 = 0.8485 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.