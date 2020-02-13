France's Schneider Electric makes 1.4 bln euro offer to buy RIB Software

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French company Schneider Electric announced a 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) takeover offer on Thursday for German group RIB Software.

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French company Schneider Electric SCHN.PA announced a 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) takeover offer on Thursday for German group RIB Software RIB.DE.

Schneider said it was making a cash offer of 29 euros for each RIB Software share, representing a premium of 40.6% to RIB's closing share price of 20.62 euros on Feb. 12.

"This key transaction strengthens Schneider Electric’s position as a major player in the digital transformation of the engineering and construction industry, and brings significant benefits to our customers, streamlining their digital journey from the building to the operation phase," said Schneider Electric Chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More