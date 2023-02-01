France's scandal-hit Orpea reaches restructuring agreement

February 01, 2023 — 01:44 am EST

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French nursing care homes company Orpea SA ORP.PA, whose shares lost more than 90% in value last year after charges of malpractice at its homes, said on Wednesday that in principle it had reached a financial restructuring deal with investors.

Orpea said the deal, reached with French state financial institution Caisse des Depots & Consignations (CDC) and other investors, would significantly cut its debts by around 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) and give the company a cash equity injection of 1.55 billion euros.

Orpea's shares fell by around 93% in 2022 following the publication of a book in France that outlined possible malpractice at its care homes.

Orpea, whose shares have risen around 15% since the start of 2023, has said it has taken steps to improve its business practices.

