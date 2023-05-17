France's Sarkozy loses corruption appeal in court

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - French former president Nicolas Sarkozy lost his appeal against a 2021 conviction for corruption and influence peddling at the Paris Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

The court upheld a three-year prison sentence. It said two of those years were suspended and that Sarkozy could wear an electronic bracelet instead of going to jail for the remaining year.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Richard Lough and Frank Jack Daniel)

((Email: richard.lough@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +33 1 80 98 12 45 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.