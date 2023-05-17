News & Insights

France's Sarkozy loses corruption appeal in court

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

May 17, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - French former president Nicolas Sarkozy lost his appeal against a 2021 conviction for corruption and influence peddling at the Paris Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

The court upheld a three-year prison sentence. It said two of those years were suspended and that Sarkozy could wear an electronic bracelet instead of going to jail for the remaining year.

