France's Sanofi under investigation in Depakine birth defects case

French healthcare company Sanofi said it had been put under investigation over a legal case relating to Depakine, a medication known to have caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development after being taken during pregnancy.

The sodium valproate, the active molecule of the drug, treats epilepsy and bipolar disorder. It has been on the market since 1967. But the drug is also known to have caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development after being taken during pregnancy.

Sanofi, which stressed in January 2019 that it would not take part in any compensation plans on Depakine, said it would continue to "fully cooperate with the judicial authorities", and was "confident" over the outcome of the procedure.

