France's Sanofi to help Johnson & Johnson manufacture COVID-19 vaccine

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA will provide COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing support to U.S. peer Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Sanofi said on Monday.

Once authorized, Sanofi will provide Johnson & Johnson access to the established infrastructure and expertise of its vaccine manufacturing plant in Marcy l'Etoile, France, to formulate and fill vials of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021 at a rate of approximately 12 million doses per month.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

