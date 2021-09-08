US Markets
KDMN

France's Sanofi to buy U.S. biopharma firm Kadmon in $1.9 bln deal

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

French drugmaker Sanofi SA has agreed to buy U.S. biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings Inc in a $1.9 billion deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA SASY.PA has agreed to buy U.S. biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings Inc KDMN.O in a $1.9 billion deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

Sanofi said it has offered $9.50 per share in cash for Kadmon, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion on a fully diluted basis, and that both companies' boards unanimously approved the transaction.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KDMN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular