France's Sanofi to buy U.S. biopharma firm Kadmon in $1.9 bln deal

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA SASY.PA has agreed to buy U.S. biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings Inc KDMN.O in a $1.9 billion deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

Sanofi said it has offered $9.50 per share in cash for Kadmon, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion on a fully diluted basis, and that both companies' boards unanimously approved the transaction.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

