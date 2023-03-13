France's Sanofi to acquire U.S.-based Provention Bio for $2.9 bln

March 13 (Reuters) - France's Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday it has entered into a deal to acquire U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company Provention Bio PRVB.N in a transaction worth $2.9 billion.

With the acquisition, the French pharmaceutical group intends to acquire full ownership of an innovative treatment for the delay of stage 3 type 1 diabetes affecting about 65,000 people every year, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; Editing by Kim Coghill)

