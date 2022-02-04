France's Sanofi eyes rising earnings in 2022 after Q4 earnings increase

Contributor
Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

French drugmaker Sanofi said it would aim to further increase its earnings per share (EPS) this year as it reported rising fourth-quarter results on Friday.

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA said it would aim to further increase its earnings per share (EPS) this year as it reported rising fourth-quarter results on Friday.

The group, which is hoping for a comeback after losing ground in the COVID-19 jab race, is eyeing an increase in its EPS in the "low double-digit" in 2022.

Its sales in the three months to December grew 4.1% to 9.99 billion euros ($11.45 billion) while its EPS came in at 1.38 euros.

For the whole of 2021, its earnings per share rose by 15.5% at constant exchange rates, while the company had guided for a rise of 14%.

($1 = 0.8725 euros)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters