France's Sanofi eyes rising earnings in 2022 after Q4 earnings increase

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA said it would aim to further increase its earnings per share (EPS) this year as it reported rising fourth-quarter results on Friday.

The group, which is hoping for a comeback after losing ground in the COVID-19 jab race, is eyeing an increase in its EPS in the "low double-digit" in 2022.

Its sales in the three months to December grew 4.1% to 9.99 billion euros ($11.45 billion) while its EPS came in at 1.38 euros.

For the whole of 2021, its earnings per share rose by 15.5% at constant exchange rates, while the company had guided for a rise of 14%.

($1 = 0.8725 euros)

