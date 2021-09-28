US Markets
France's Sanofi announces positive update for its first mRNA-based vaccine candidate

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA announced on Tuesday positive Phase I/II study interim results for its first mRNA-based vaccine candidate.

Sanofi said initial data from these results showed neutralizing antibody seroconversion in 91%-100% of study participants, two weeks after a second injection, across all three dosages tested.

"These results will clearly help inform the path forward for our mRNA development programs," said Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of research and development at Sanofi Pasteur.

