France's Saint-Gobain to buy Building Products of Canada

June 12 (Reuters) - French construction materials company Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA has agreed to buy Building Products of Canada Corp for about 925 million euros ($994 million), it said on Monday.

Saint-Gobain said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the privately owned maker of roofing shingles and insulation panels, adding that the transaction is expected to close by the end of this year.

($1 = 0.9306 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho Editing by David Goodman)

