France's Saint-Gobain sheds glass processing units in Germany, Austria

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

French construction materials group Saint-Gobain said on Friday it would divest several glass processing businesses in Germany and Austria which combined employ over 320 staff.

The company under pressure from activist investor Bluebell Capital to increase profitability will sell Eckelt Glas and Glas Ziegler in Austria to the privately-owned German group AEQUITA, it said in a statement.

It also plans the sale of its holding in the co-venture Glaskontor Erfurt in Germany to caleoglas, with a closing of all transactions expected by this summer.

