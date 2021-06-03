France's Saint-Gobain expects record operating income in H1

French construction materials group Saint-Gobain said on Thursday it expected record operating income and margin in the first half of the year.

"Sales in April and May continued to show very good trends," the company said in a statement.

Saint-Gobain added that its operating income in the first half should exceed the record level of the second half of 2020.

