France's Safran sees gradual recovery after crisis-hit 2020

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - France's Safran SAF.PA predicted a gradual recovery from the aviation industry's worst crisis, after seeing demand for its jet engines and services drop sharply last year.

The world's third largest aerospace contractor said 2020 recurring operating income fell 56% to 1.686 billion euros ($2.1 billion) as revenues slid 33% to 16.498 billion.

Operating margin dropped 530 basis points to 10.2%.

For 2021, Safran expects this key profitability gauge to improve by more than 100 basis points, with the recovery kicking in from the third quarter.

It predicted 2021 revenues would decrease 2-4% in percentage terms, and on a like-for-like basis.

Unveiling results for the first time since succeeding Philippe Petitcolin as chief executive, Olivier Andries linked the lower revenue forecast to recent cuts in Boeing 787 output and a strong pre-crisis comparison period in first-quarter 2020.

He told reporters a slump in Chinese air traffic in recent months, as Beijing took preventive measures to avoid a new wave of COVID-19 infections, had bottomed out last week before seeing a "very, very strong" rebound this week.

Air traffic drives the majority of the company's engine business through aftermarket sales of repairs and parts, or through service agreements based on the hours flown.

Safran's widely watched civil aftermarket revenue fell 43% in dollar terms in 2020 as travel bans and lockdowns hit airline traffic during the pandemic.

Safran co-produces jet engines with General Electric GE.N for Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA medium-haul jets.

Joint shipments of the latest-generation LEAP engine more than halved last year to 815 units from 1,736 in 2019. Safran said its forecasts assumed more than 800 deliveries in 2021.

Andries expressed confidence in Airbus plans to boost single-aisle output by 12.5% to 45 jets a month by end-year, saying Safran could accommodate the increase "with no problem".

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jan Harvey)

