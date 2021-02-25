France's Safran sees gradual recovery after crisis-hit 2020

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - France's Safran SAF.PA predicted a gradual recovery from the aviation industry's worst crisis, after seeing demand for its jet engines and services drop sharply last year.

The world's third largest aerospace contractor said its 2020 recurring operating income fell 56% to 1.686 billion euros ($2.1 billion) as revenues fell 33% to 16.498 billion.

Operating margin dropped 530 basis points to 10.2%.

For 2021, Safran expected this key profitability gauge to recover by more than 100 basis points, with the recovery to be felt mainly in the latter part of the year.

It predicted 2021 revenues would decrease in the low single digits in percentage terms, and on a like-for-like basis.

Safran co-produces jet engines with General Electric GE.N for Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA medium-haul jets.

The company's widely watched civil aftermarket revenue fell 43% in dollar terms in 2020 as travel bans and lockdowns hit airline traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safran said it had cut its workforce by 17% or 21% including cuts in temporary staff in 2020, while slashing research and development spending by 35%.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.