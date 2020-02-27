France's Safran braces for 737 MAX fallout after beating 2019 forecasts
PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - France's Safran SAF.PA posted a faster-than-expected rise in 2019 core profit led by jet engine spare parts, but warned of flat-to-lower 2020 revenues as it counts the cost of Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX grounding crisis.
Safran, which is the world's second-largest aerospace supplier, said operating profit rose 24.6% on a like-for-like basis to 3.82 billion euros ($4.15 billion) while revenues rose by an underlying 9.3% to 24.64 billion.
Analysts on average expected 2019 operating income of 3.75 billion euros on revenues of 24.484 billion, according to Refinitv data.
The Boeing 737 MAX crisis dominated a mixed outlook for 2020, with Safran predicting a fall of up to 5% in revenues even as operating income grows around 5%. Safran also said its medium term objectives would be reviewed after the MAX returns to service, which it expects in the middle of the year.
Safran co-produces LEAP engines for the MAX and some Airbus jets with General Electric GE.N through CFM International.
It assumed CFM would produce 1,400 LEAP engines in 2020, down from a roughly comparable 1,736 deliveries in 2019.
($1 = 0.9201 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCommodities Oil US Markets
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Iran confirms 13 more coronavirus cases, two new deaths, mostly in Qom holy city
- Taiwan passes $2 bln package to soften coronavirus hit to economy
- Alstom and Bombardier have 'strong case' for rail deal -Canadian pension fund CEO
- China plans to take over HNA Group as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg