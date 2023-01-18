France's RTE grid operator says most risks to power supply behind us

Adds information from RTE presentation

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - France's RTE power grid operator said on Wednesday the threat of power outages has receded after high energy prices and milder temperatures pushed consumption lower and nuclear supply picked up, though some risks remained.

RTE said in a report that power consumption had fallen 8.5% since the start of the winter, and that risks to French power remained at "medium" for the rest of the season, lower than envisioned in a September analysis.

An increase in energy prices and inflation have pushed down power demand in all sectors, particularly industry.

Nuclear supply has also approached 45 gigawatts (GW) and should slightly exceed this level by the end of January, before decreasing in February, the grid operator said.

"Today, most of the risks are behind us," RTE head Xavier Piechaczyk told Franceinfo radio earlier. Some limited risks to power supplies remained if there was a long and severe cold wave in the second half of February, he added.

Two of the nuclear reactors affected by stress corrosion are expected to return to operation by the end of the month, and an additional two are seen returning in February. That should lead to nuclear availability of between 40 and 45 GW by the end of February, RTE said.

However, the improvement to supply remains dependent on the stress corrosion, which could be affected by workers taking part in a planned strike over pension reforms.

French workers across multiple sectors including energy are expected to go on strike on Thursday to protest the government's planned pension reforms.

The French government has in past months urged households and businesses alike to cut their electricity use by 10%.

