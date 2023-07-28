France's Roquette to buy drug capsule maker from Mitsubishi Chemical

Adds details, background throughout

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French food ingredient maker Roquette said on Friday it had signed an agreement to buy Japanese drug capsule maker Qualicaps from Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical 4188.T.

Qualicaps is the third largest producer of hard capsules for oral dosage solutions with clients including major pharmaceutical and food companies, family-owned Roquette said in a statement.

"This strategic investment offers Roquette the ability to expand the global footprint of its pharmaceutical business," the agrifood company said.

Roquette was not immediately available to provide financial details of the agreement.

Mitsubishi Chemical announced in late 2012 that it would but Qualicaps from U.S.-based Carlyle Group CG.O for 55.8 billion yen ($660 million at the time).

The closing of Qualicaps' acquisition is expected to occur in the last quarter of this year and remains subject to some customary and legal conditions, the company said.

Until then, Qualicaps remains 100% owned and managed by Mitsubishi Chemical.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Tassilo Hummel and Jason Neely)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

