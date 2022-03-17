France's RFI radio, France 24 television suspended in Mali, AFP reports

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - The ruling military junta in Mali has suspended the broadcasts of French state-funded international RFI radio and France 24 television, news agency AFP said in a tweet on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jason Neely)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.