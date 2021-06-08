France's Renault charged with deception over dieselgate probe

Adds details and comment from Renault

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA said on Tuesday French judicial authorities have charged the firm with deception over a diesel emissions probe launched in 2017.

Renault said the company has been ordered to make a 20 million euros ($24.36 million) deposit as part of the probe.

The company said, in addition, it will have to provide 60 million euros in bank guarantees to cover potential damages.

The car maker said it denies any wrongdoing.

"All Renault vehicles have always been approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations", the group said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Lowe)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.