France's regulator AMF fines Morgan Stanley 20 million euros

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - France's markets watchdog AMF said on Tuesday it has fined U.S bank Morgan Stanley MS.N 20 million euros ($22.04 million) for sovereign bonds manipulation.

The fine relates to manipulations on French and Belgian bonds prices in June 2015, AMF said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.