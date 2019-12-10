US Markets

France's regulator AMF fines Morgan Stanley 20 million euros

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

France's markets watchdog AMF said on Tuesday it has fined U.S bank Morgan Stanley 20 million euros ($22.04 million) for sovereign bonds manipulation. The fine relates to manipulations on French and Belgian bonds prices in June 2015, AMF said in a statement.

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - France's markets watchdog AMF said on Tuesday it has fined U.S bank Morgan Stanley MS.N 20 million euros ($22.04 million) for sovereign bonds manipulation.

The fine relates to manipulations on French and Belgian bonds prices in June 2015, AMF said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular