France's real estate Icade plans to list its healthcare business

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - French real estate investment firm Icade ICAD.PA said on Monday it planned to list its healthcare unit Icade Sante in Paris by the end of the year.

"The option favoured by Icade is going public on Euronext Paris by the end of 2021, subject to market conditions", Icade said in a statement regarding its healthcare unit.

The company added it would provide further information on July 26 when the group is due to release its results for the first half of the year.

Icade also said that Helga Camalon has been named as chief financial officer of Icade Sante.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens)

