France's public sector budget deficit fell to 4.7% of GDP in 2022

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - France's public sector budget deficit fell by more than the government expected last year to stand at 4.7% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), according to data on Tuesday from the INSEE national statistics office.

The figure meant France's 2022 public deficit had come in below the 5% level that the government had anticipated in its budget planning. It also marked a reduction to 2021, when it represented 6.5% of GDP.

France's national debt stood at 2.95 trillion euros ($3.2 trillion) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, said INSEE.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France would continue to work on cutting its debts.

"We are sticking to our same strategy as before - improving French economic growth in order to cut the debt and also to keep a control on our spending. We reaffirm our targets, namely for the deficit to stand at 3% in 2027 and an ongoing reduction in the public debt," said Le Maire on his Twitter account.

