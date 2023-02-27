France's Post Office bank in talks to buy fund manager La Financière de l’Échiquier

Adds details on acquisition, background

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - France's Post Office bank said on Monday that its fund management arm, La Banque Postale Asset Management, was in talks to buy asset manager La Financière de l'Échiquier, as mid-sized companies merge to compete better with their bigger rivals.

La Financiere de l'Echiquier had 11 billion euros ($11.7 billion) of assets under management at the end of 2022.

La Banque Postale Asset Management said buying the company from French fund management firm Groupe Primonial would give it a total of 67 billion euros of assets under management.

"In an increased competitive environment, this transaction would be a major asset to strengthen our distribution channels and continue our growth in France and Europe," said La Banque Postale Asset Management chairwoman Emmanuelle Mourey.

