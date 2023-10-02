France's Planisware IPO targets price range of 16 to 18 euros per share

Oct 2 (Reuters) - French software company Planisware launched on Monday an initial public offering as part of its aim to become a leading provider of multi-specialist project management solutions.

The group said 15.1 million shares will be sold, priced between 16 and 18 euros each, and it hopes to raise 241 million euros ($254.52 million) from the share sale.

The pricing of the offering is expected to take place on Oct. 11.

($1 = 0.9469 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Stéphanie Hamel; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Diana.MandiaAlvarez@thomsonreuters.com; stephanie.hamel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.