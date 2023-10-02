News & Insights

France's Planisware IPO aims for 1.11 bln-1.25 bln euro valuation

October 02, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Oct 2 (Reuters) - French software company Planisware launched on Monday an initial public offering aiming for a valuation between 1.11 billion and 1.25 billion euros, as part of its aim to become the top provider of software solutions for project portfolio management.

The group said 15.1 million shares will be sold, priced between 16 and 18 euros each, and it hoped to raise 241 million euros ($254.52 million) from the share sale.

"We strongly believe that this IPO (...) will give us the means to achieve our ambition to be the number one provider of multi-specialty project and portfolio management software solutions," Planisware Co-Founder and Chairman Pierre Demonsant said in a statement.

The pricing of the offering is expected to take place on Oct. 11.

($1 = 0.9469 euros)

