France's PHE sets IPO range at 16-20 euros/share

French car parts distributor Parts Holding Europe (PHE) said on Tuesday it had set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) in Paris at 16 to 20 euros per share.

The owner of Autodistribution and e-commerce brand Oscaro, operating in Western Europe, said in a statement the range implied a market capitalization of around 1.1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) for the company at the mid-point of the indicative price range.

PHE, also known as Autodis, said on May 11 it was planning a 450 million euros IPO on Euronext Paris to pay down its debt.

($1 = 0.8179 euros)

