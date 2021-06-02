France's PHE cancels stock market listing plans

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French car parts distributor Parts Holding Europe (PHE) said on Wednesday that together with reference shareholder Bain Capital it had cancelled its Initial Public Offering in Paris.

PHE, also known as Autodis, blamed "unfavorable" market conditions for IPOs in the United States and Europe for the cancellation. A listing was initially slated for June 3.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White)

