Banking

France's PHE cancels stock market listing plans

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published

French car parts distributor Parts Holding Europe (PHE) said on Wednesday that together with reference shareholder Bain Capital it had cancelled its Initial Public Offering in Paris.

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French car parts distributor Parts Holding Europe (PHE) said on Wednesday that together with reference shareholder Bain Capital it had cancelled its Initial Public Offering in Paris.

PHE, also known as Autodis, blamed "unfavorable" market conditions for IPOs in the United States and Europe for the cancellation. A listing was initially slated for June 3.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular