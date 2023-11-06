News & Insights

France's Paluel nuclear plant offline

November 06, 2023 — 05:14 am EST

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The 1.3 gigawatt (GW) Paluel 1 nuclear reactor in northern France went offline on Monday morning, data from operator EDF showed, in the plant's third unexpected outage in as many days after a malfunction at units two and three Friday.

The Paluel 1 reactor was disconnected from the electricity grid after the malfunction of an instrument system, the operator said in an online note. It was the last operating reactor at the plant, with the fourth out of action for maintenance.

The operator added that the procedure was carried out safely and teams are working to reconnect the unit on Nov. 7.

Reactors two and three went offline on Friday evening after a power line malfunction. The third reactor is expected to back online on Nov. 8 and the second reactor on Nov. 13, EDF data shows.

The planned maintenance on reactor four is expected to end on Dec. 8.

The Paluel plant can produce 5.3 GW of electricity.

