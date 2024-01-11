News & Insights

France's OVHcloud reports Q1 sales up 12%

January 11, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - French cloud services provider OVHcloud OVH.PA on Thursday posted growth in first-quarter sales, roughly in line with expectations, helped by a solid performance in Europe.

Sales in the quarter grew 12.0% on a like-for-like basis to 239.8 million euros, while a consensus provided by the company had expected growth of 12.5%

The group confirmed its 2024 targets.

