France's OVHcloud posts Q3 revenue a touch above forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

June 29, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho and Nathan Vifflin for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - French cloud services provider OVHcloud OVH.PA slightly beat expectations for third-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by what it termed "strong momentum" in its cloud businesses.

The company's revenue was 228 million euros ($248 million) in the three months to May 31, just ahead of analysts' forecast of 227.8 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)

