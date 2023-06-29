France's OVHcloud posts Q3 revenue a touch above forecasts

June 29 (Reuters) - French cloud services provider OVHcloud OVH.PA slightly beat expectations for third-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by what it termed "strong momentum" in its cloud businesses.

The company's revenue was 228 million euros ($248 million) in the three months to May 31, just ahead of analysts' forecast of 227.8 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

