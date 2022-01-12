France's OVHcloud on track for full-year targets

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

French cloud computing company OVHcloud reported on Wednesday a rise of 13.9% in first-quarter revenues, adding that it was on track to achieve its full-year objectives.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - French cloud computing company OVHcloud OVH.PA reported on Wednesday a rise of 13.9% in first-quarter revenues, adding that it was on track to achieve its full-year objectives.

The newly-listed cloud services provider posted revenues of 187.2 million euros ($212.92 million) for the period, up from 164.3 million a year earlier.

OVHcloud confirmed for 2022 a previous estimate of revenue growth in the upper half of its initial target range of 10% to 15%.

($1=0.8792 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 698 901 454))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More