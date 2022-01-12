France's OVHcloud on track for full-year targets

Jan 12 (Reuters) - French cloud computing company OVHcloud OVH.PA reported on Wednesday a rise of 13.9% in first-quarter revenues, adding that it was on track to achieve its full-year objectives.

The newly-listed cloud services provider posted revenues of 187.2 million euros ($212.92 million) for the period, up from 164.3 million a year earlier.

OVHcloud confirmed for 2022 a previous estimate of revenue growth in the upper half of its initial target range of 10% to 15%.

($1=0.8792 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 698 901 454))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.