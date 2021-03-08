France's OVHcloud kicks off process for a potential IPO - spokeswoman

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud has started the process for a potential of listing of the company, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Founded by Octave Klaba in 1999, OVHcloud is the biggest France-based cloud services provider.

Whatever the outcome of the potential initial public offering (IPO), Klaba and his family would retain a majority of the company's shares, the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by GV De Clercq)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.