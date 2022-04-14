France's OVHcloud hikes 2022 revenue growth target

April 14 (Reuters) - French cloud computing company OVHcloud OVH.PA on Thursday raised its 2022 objective for revenue growth, citing increased demand for sovereign cloud offerings and solid commercial momentum, including contacts with major companies and public entities.

The newly-listed cloud services provider now expects to report revenue growth between 15-17% for the twelve months to August 31, compared with its earlier growth estimate of 12.5%-15%.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

