US Markets

France's OVHcloud hikes 2022 revenue growth target

Contributor
Diana Mandiá Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

French cloud computing company OVHcloud on Thursday raised its 2022 objective for revenue growth, citing increased demand for sovereign cloud offerings and solid commercial momentum, including contacts with major companies and public entities.

April 14 (Reuters) - French cloud computing company OVHcloud OVH.PA on Thursday raised its 2022 objective for revenue growth, citing increased demand for sovereign cloud offerings and solid commercial momentum, including contacts with major companies and public entities.

The newly-listed cloud services provider now expects to report revenue growth between 15-17% for the twelve months to August 31, compared with its earlier growth estimate of 12.5%-15%.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular