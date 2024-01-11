News & Insights

US Markets
ORCL

France's OVHcloud first-quarter sales jump 12% on Europe boost

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

January 11, 2024 — 01:44 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Adds CEO quote, detail from statement, context

Jan 11 (Reuters) - French cloud services provider OVHcloud OVH.PA on Thursday posted higher first-quarter sales, roughly in line with expectations, helped by a solid performance in Europe, while maintaining its targets for this year and 2025.

Sales in the quarter grew 12.0% on a like-for-like basis to 239.8 million euros ($263.30 million), nearly matching a company provided consensus expectation of 12.5% growth.

Some global cloud companies, including sector major OracleORCL.N, have faced a sales slowdown due to macroeconomic uncertainties. OVH in October gave a lower- than-expected sales target for the current year.

"In an uncertain economic environment, where customers are optimizing their spending, our performance-price ratio is particularly attractive," OVHcloud CEO Michel Paulin Paulin said in a statement on Thursday.

In France, which accounts for nearly half of OVH's revenue, sales were up 9.3%, while Europe excluding France saw growth of 16.3%.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Rashmi Aich)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.