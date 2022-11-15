France's Orpea to reduce its international activities

Nov 15 (Reuters) - France's Orpea ORP.PA, hit by allegations of malpractice at its French retirement homes, said on Tuesday it would reduce its international activities to concentrate on getting its core business back on track.

"Orpea has moved away from its core activity, focusing on international and real estate development too quickly, at the cost of excessive debt and a very fragile financial situation," Chief Executive Laurent Guillot said in a statement outlining the group's transformation plan.

Orpea, which has requested conciliation talks with creditors and warned of impairments, said it considered converting 3.8 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of unsecured debt into equity through a rights issue to existing shareholders.

It also hopes to bring in 1.9-2.1 billion euros of new money through new secured debt of 600 million euros to cover its funding needs until early summer 2023, and a second capital increase.

"It is important to highlight that the implementation of these transactions would result in a massive dilution for existing shareholders who would decide not to participate," the group said.

Orpea last week reported consolidated gross debt of 9.53 billion euros at the end of September, with cash reserves of 854 million euros.

The group targets annual revenue growth of 9% by 2025, with operating profit margin above 20% and core earnings (EBITDA) of about 745 million euros that year, excluding IFRS 16 accounting effects.

($1 = 0.9681 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

