News & Insights

World Markets

France's Orano continues mining operations in Niger despite tensions

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 28, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French nuclear fuels company Orano said on Friday its operations in Niger were ongoing despite security events ongoing in the country.

"Our teams are closely monitoring the events that took place on Wednesday in Niger(...) Our activities are continuing," Orano said in a statement.

French nuclear power plants source less than 10% of their uranium from the African country, the company said.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Marine Strauss, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @StraussMarine;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.