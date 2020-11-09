France's Orange to buy majority stake in Romanian firm from Deutsche Telekom

Adds detail and background

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms group, said it had agreed to buy a 54% stake in Telekom Romania Communications from Deutsche Telekom's OTE DTEGn.DE, in a deal giving the Romanian unit an enterprise value of 497 million euros ($591.1 million).

Orange said on Monday it would pay 268 million euros for the controlling stake in Romania's second largest player in fixed telecoms on a debt-free, cash-free basis and subject to customary adjustments at closing.

Telekom Romania Communications reported 2019 revenues of 622 million euros. It provides fixed-line voice, broadband and pay-tv services to 5 million customers.

"This acquisition is an important step to accelerate our convergence strategy in Europe. Romania is a key market for Orange and a great success story," said Orange Deputy Chief Executive Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière.

($1 = 0.8408 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

